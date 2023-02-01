x
Elections

When do polls close today for county and municipal elections?

Several communities are heading to the polls Tuesday.

MABLETON, Ga. — Several county and municipal races are being held around metro Atlanta on Tuesday, from Clayton County sheriff to Mableton's first city government.

Voters in the those communities are heading out to the polls to have their say on important local positions, including proposed tax increases for education in Clayton County and infrastructure in Fayette County.

For more information on the races up for a vote on Tuesday, you can see our guide here.

For those who still haven't gone to the polls, here's when they close:

When do polls close on county and municipal elections today in Clayton County, Mableton, Jonesboro & Fayette County?

