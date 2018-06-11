ATLANTA -- A new Georgia governor could be named on Tuesday. The race between Republican Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams has been one of the most talked about of the 2018 midterms.

The governor's race is just one of many races, amendments and referendums that voters will decide.

Five proposed amendments to Georgia's constitution are also on the ballot, including Marsy's Law, business court amendment and education tax.

Also on the ballot are the races for Georgia lieutenant governor, secretary of state, commissioner of agriculture and commissioner of insurance.

The sixth congressional district seat will be chosen between Republican Karen Handel and Lucy McBath.

