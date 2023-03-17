Emory poll sheds light on Atlanta attitudes on 'Cop City,' Buckhead cityhood

Emory University professor Leo Owens and associate professor Zachary Peskowitz fielded the survey from March 7 to March 12.

ATLANTA — A new poll commissioned by professors at Emory University gives some insights into how Atlanta residents feel about a pair of issues that have recently been in the political spotlight.

The poll surveyed attitudes about the Buckhead cityhood movement and the future Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, which a protest movement in opposition to the facility calls "Cop City."

Emory University professor Leo Owens and associate professor Zachary Peskowitz fielded the survey from March 7 to March 12. It was conducted by McGuire Research Services and sampled 800 Atlanta residents over the age of 18.

It offers some of the most substantive research on public opinion on the two divisive issues to date.

On the "Cop City" question, a racial breakdown is given of 401 white respondents and 284 Black respondents, with the remaining unidentified.

Of note, however, it broke down between 400 Buckhead residents and 400 non-Buckhead residents. That offers a good view into how the Buckhead city question is viewed both within the limits that would be created by a Buckhead city and within larger Atlanta - but potentially skews citywide opinion on the "Cop City" question toward Buckhead attitudes.

Here's what the poll found on 'Cop City'

In aggregate:

Support: 48.31%

Oppose: 45.56%

Not sure: 6.13%

In Buckhead:

Support: 61.14%

Oppose: 31.50%

Not sure: 7.35%

In rest of Atlanta:

Support: 45.81%

Oppose: 47.97%

Not sure: 6.22%

Black respondents:

Support: 43.50%

Oppose: 47.33%

Not sure: 9.16%

White respondents:

Support: 54.90%

Oppose: 42.51%

Not sure: 2.59%

Here's what the poll found on Buckhead cityhood

In aggregate:

Pro-Buckhead cityhood: 22.23%

Anti-Buckhead cityhood: 70.42%

Not sure: 7.34%

In Buckhead:

Pro-Buckhead cityhood: 40.69%

Anti-Buckhead cityhood: 54.38%

Not sure: 4.93%

In rest of Atlanta:

Pro-Buckhead cityhood: 17.32%

Anti-Buckhead cityhood: 74.53%

Not sure: 8.15%