Army veteran, former Coca-Cola executive ends campaign against Lucy McBath in Georgia's 6th Congressional District

"While I know my real world expertise is sorely needed in Congress, the success of my new business will not allow me to continue the congressional campaign," he said

ATLANTA — A retired Colonel in the U.S. Army and former Coca-Cola executive Eric Welsh, R-Ga., announced he is ending his campaign against Lucy McBath in Georgia's 6th Congressional District.

Welsh served as a Brigade Commander in Iraq, a special assistant to the Chief of Staff of the Army at the Pentagon and a Battalion Commander of the 7th Calvary Regiment in Iraq.

Additionally, Welsh served as the Senior Director of Global Operations for Coca-Cola. He also founded The Almost Home Foundation to help veterans transition from military to civilian life.

In a statement Welsh released on Thursday, he said Georgia's 6th Congressional District "deserves a congressman who will fight as hard for its people as they fight for themselves."

Welsh said with two full time jobs, growing a business startup and running for congress, "something had to give."