Army veteran, former Coca-Cola executive ends campaign against Lucy McBath in Georgia's 6th Congressional District

ATLANTA — A retired Colonel in the U.S. Army and former Coca-Cola executive Eric Welsh, R-Ga., announced he is ending his campaign against Lucy McBath in Georgia's 6th Congressional District.
Welsh served as a Brigade Commander in Iraq, a special assistant to the Chief of Staff of the Army at the Pentagon and a Battalion Commander of the 7th Calvary Regiment in Iraq.
Additionally, Welsh served as the Senior Director of Global Operations for Coca-Cola. He also founded The Almost Home Foundation to help veterans transition from military to civilian life.
In a statement Welsh released on Thursday, he said Georgia's 6th Congressional District "deserves a congressman who will fight as hard for its people as they fight for themselves."
Welsh said with two full time jobs, growing a business startup and running for congress, "something had to give."
"While I know my real world expertise is sorely needed in Congress, the success of my new business will not allow me to continue the congressional campaign," he continued. "I am further excited by the fact that I have spoken to other candidates I can get behind and set out what we started to do – send Lucy McBath packing because she does not represent our values."