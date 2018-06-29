ATLANTA -- Facing a potentially tough reelection battle in a congressional race that drew more candidates than any other in Georgia, U.S. Rep. Rob Woodall (R-7) can tout a $184-million grant that will build more express lanes on Ga. 400 in his district.

Woodall, U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao and state officials announced the grant Friday, which comes from the Infrastructure for Rebuilding America initiative. Georgia DOT projects the additional lanes will reduce delay by more than 19,000 hours per day along Ga. 400 by 2030.

The grant will allow the construction of about 17 miles of priced two-lane, bidirectional lanes from I-285 to McGinnis Ferry Road, and one managed lane in each direction from McGinnis Ferry Road north to McFarland Parkway in Forsyth County.

There are nine proposed access points for the express lanes, including three full interchanges. The project area includes 22 bridges, about half of which will be replaced or widened.

“The new express lanes will enhance safety and decrease congestion and travel times for everyone,” said Chao.

“This demonstrates the strong partnerships we have at each level of government,” said Woodall.

READ | 'Leave my husband alone': Sen. McConnell, Elaine Chao confronted by immigration protesters

AND | Protesters confront Mitch McConnell and Elaine Chao at Georgetown University

Woodall's district drew more challengers than any other in Georgia -- eight -- prior to the May 22 primary. Woodall defeated a GOP challenger to his seat, and will face either David Kim or Carolyn Bourdeaux this fall, who are in a July 24 runoff.

More political coverage from 11Alive.com

► GOP governor's runoff in a dead heat, new poll shows

► Organizers expect more than 4,000 at Saturday Atlanta immigration rally

► Two Georgians on President Trump's short list to replace Kennedy

Sign up for The Speed Feed newsletter below to get the latest headlines in your inbox each weekday!

Email* Subscribe

© 2018 WXIA