'Ethical mess' | Georgia's 'fake' Trump electors turn on each other, Fulton DA says

DA Willis alleges the attorney can't properly represent the electors, citing serious ethical problems

ATLANTA — Fulton County prosecutors seeks to remove an attorney representing 10 fake electors for Donald Trump as her clients turn on each other.

Some of the electors, who cast false Electoral College ballots claiming Trump won the 2020 presidential election, allege attorney Kimberly Bourroughs Debrow failed to inform them of immunity offers. The electors are also accusing another elector of violating state law, according to court documents.

In a filing Tuesday, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis alleges that Debrow's representation of the 10 electors has become an "impracticable and ethical mess" after her office interviewed certain electors last week.

According to court documents, some of the electors represented by Debrow allege that another elector she represents committed violations of Georgia law. The other electors did not commit these violations, and the filing doesn't identify the alleged violation.

Some of the electors also allege that Debrow never told them about possible immunity offers despite direction from Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, who oversaw the special purpose grand jury. McBurney instructed Debrow and Holly A. Pierson, another attorney who represented the group of electors, to speak with their clients about potential immunity.

Pierson, who now only represents Georgia GOP Chair and fake elector David Shafer, told the court in August that they had conversations with the electors about potential immunity. None of the electors were interested, according to court documents.

CNN first reported in November that Willis' office was floating immunity offers to the electors.

Willis and her team allege that Debrow can no longer represent any of the 10 electors, citing serious ethical issues and concerns about the confidentiality of information.

"It is unfathomable how Ms. Debrow can offer competent and adequate counsel to her client who has been accused of further crimes," a portion of the filing reads. "The serious potential that any of that information might be used to the disadvantage of a former client, should Debrow be allowed to continue in her representation of even just one of the 10, must be a matter of grave concern for the Court."

Debrow currently represents Mark Amick, Joseph Brannan, Brad Carver, Vikki Townsend Consiglio, John Downey, Carolyn Hall Fisher, Gloria Kay Godwin, Cathleen Alston Latham, Shawn Still, and C.B. Yadav.

11Alive has reached out to Debrow for comment. This story will be updated once a response is received.

There were 16 Republicans who cast Electoral College ballots falsely claiming that Trump won the 2020 election. The group includes high-ranking party officials and current state lawmakers.

Burt Jones, who was elected Georgia's lieutenant governor in 2022, was a fake elector. However, Willis was disqualified from investigating Jones after she hosted a fundraiser for Jones' Democratic opponent during the election cycle.

11Alive reported in February that the Georgia Republican Party paid at least $220,000 last year to two law firms defending the fake presidential electors who could face charges as part of a Fulton County probe.

The special purpose grand jury investigating potential criminal interference in the 2020 election completed its work in January. Much of its final report remains secret. However, the panel recommended that at least a dozen people be indicted for violations of state law.

Willis has yet to say if she'll take cases to a regular grand jury and seek indictments. Her office has until May 1 to respond to a filing from Trump that seeks to quash the report and potentially end the investigation.