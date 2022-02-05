Find your polling location before the Georgia primaries

The May primaries are coming up - make sure your polling information is up to date so you know where to vote.

ATLANTA — Those planning to vote in person at a polling station need to double-check that their information is up to date.

Primary Day is on May 24, and early voting started Monday, May 2.

Here's what you need to know to find your polling station in Georgia or update voter information according to the state's website:

Double-check voter card

Double-check that your voter registration is up to date with your current address to make sure you're going to the correct polling station.

Head to the MyVoterPage or contact your County Board of Registrar's office.

If that information is correct, find your registration card's polling location.

If the information on your registration card is incorrect, you'll have to re-register through the online voter registration system or call your registrar's office.

To register to vote in Georgia, you'll need a form of voter identification, "such as a government-issued driver’s license or identification card," the state says online.

If you've never registered, make sure you're eligible. To register to vote in Georgia, you must:

Be a citizen of the United States

Be a legal resident of the county

Be at least 17.5 years of age to register and 18 years of age to vote

Not be serving a sentence for conviction of a felony involving moral turpitude

Have not been found mentally incompetent by a judge

You'll need to show your ID to a poll worker at your polling place. They'll verify voter information to ensure you've come to the right station.