First Lady set to visit Georgia Thursday

ATLANTA — In an effort to increase vaccination rates in Georgia, First Lady Jill Biden announced Tuesday plans to travel to a COVID-19 vaccination site in Savannah, Georgia.
The First Lady, along with Senator Warnock, will tour Alfred Ely Beach High School on Thursday. According to the press release, this trip is a part of the administration's nationwide effort to highlight the ease of vaccinations and mobilizing grassroots vaccine education.
The First Lady, Senator Warnock, and Mayor Van Johnson will deliver remarks at the high school on Thursday afternoon.