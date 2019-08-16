ATLANTA — The center of the 2020 presidential race will be Atlanta this weekend, as a youth leadership conference that kicks off Friday is set to feature the likes of Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker.

The Young Leaders Conference is being held over the next two days at the Georgia International Convention Center. The conference will feature presidential forums with Booker, Pete Buttigieg and Julian Castro on Friday and another one on Saturday with Sanders and Warren.

The conference’s website says it “emphasizes ministry, media and the marketplace” and draws 5,000 delegates, mostly black Millennials, from various spheres of influence. It says it offers six tracks that tailor the experience for “pastors/preachers, entrepreneurs, singles, creatives, women in ministry and ministry families.”

The topics that the presidential forums plan to address are issues impacting black voters - gun violence, mass incarceration, immigration and other topics.

The conference will be streaming forums on its Facebook page.

In most recent polls, Sanders and Warren have been jockeying for second place in the Democratic primary race behind Joe Biden.

In one NBC News/SurveyMonkey July poll, Warren was third among Georgia voters at 13 percent, Sanders fourth at 12 percent and Buttigieg fifth at 5 percent.

