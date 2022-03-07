Sonya Russell-Ofchus could become the first woman Fulton County Chairman of color

Sonya Russell-Ofchus officially qualified for the Democratic nomination to become the first woman Fulton County Chairman of color.

ATLANTA — Former Police Department Officer and retired Federal agent Sonya Russell-Ofchus officially qualified for the Democratic nomination for Fulton County Chairman Monday morning.

If elected, Russell-Ofchus would become the first woman Fulton County Chairman of color to the seven-member Board of Commissioners.

She announced her bid to run Sunday on the steps of the Fulton County Government Center in front of 100 supporters. She hopes to unseat Robb Pitts, who has served as Fulton Commission Chairman since 2017.

“It’s time for us to get out of the pits. It’s time for this city, this county, to stop being robbed." Russell-Ofchus spoke after making the qualification. "It’s time for our current leader to go home.”

Russell-Ofchus bases her campaign on decreasing crime and making Fulton County neighborhoods safer.

“I’m in this race because we know that the crime has increased in Fulton County," she said. "I am a retired federal agent, and I worked as a police officer here in Atlanta, and I know that I can work with the city of Fulton County to reduce the crime here in Atlanta.”

Russell-Ofchus' campaign also focuses on enhanced senior services, restoring youth services, efficient property assessment process, eradicating homelessness, open, fair elections, and transparent and ethical government.

The election is on May 24.