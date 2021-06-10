Kasim Reed officially announces candidacy for mayor, spokesperson says

Reed preceded Keisha Lance Bottoms in office, serving as the city's mayor from 2010 to 2018.

ATLANTA — Former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed has announced his candidacy for the position, according to his spokesperson Anne Torres.

Speculation of a possible run for mayor swirled in recent weeks, particularly after invitations for his birthday celebration went out. The bottom of the invite displayed dollar amount levels from $25,000 for a host to $1,000 for guests with a max contribution of $4,300. That's also the limit for city campaign contributions under Georgia law.

Reed made the announcement at the celebration Thursday evening.

The former Atlanta mayor also filed paperwork to mount a campaign to return to the office, records with the Georgia Campaign Finance Commission show. Records show official paperwork was filed on Wednesday for a committee named Kasim Reed for Atlanta for the 2021 mayor's race.

Reed preceded Keisha Lance Bottoms in office, serving as the city's mayor from 2010 to 2018. Bottoms announced last month that she would not seek re-election.

The announcement makes Reed only the second person, outside of Maynard Jackson, to seek a third term within the last 60 years.