Former mayor Kasim Reed raises $1 million within 20 days of announcing campaign

ATLANTA — Former Atlanta mayor Kasim Reed is fast-tracking fundraising for his next campaign. According to his office, Reed has raised more than $1 million in 20 days.

Anne Torres, director of communications for Reed, reported that within 24 hours of announcing his candidacy for Mayor on June 10, he raised a record-breaking $550,000. Since then, the campaign has received an outpouring of support from grassroots donations and from community and business leaders across the city.

Reed preceded Keisha Lance Bottoms in office, serving as the city's mayor from 2010 to 2018. Bottoms announced in April that she would not seek re-election.

The announcement made Reed only the second person, outside of Maynard Jackson, to seek a third term within the last 60 years.

“I have long viewed Atlanta as a tapestry of communities and neighborhoods whose diverse residents are its strongest asset. Over the years, we have seen Black, Latinx, AAPI, LGBTQIA+, BIPOC, White, young and old all living in one place and working to accomplish a common goal -- to keep building on our prosperous international city that is universally recognized as the economic and cultural engine of the Southeast, where opportunity thrives and where everyone has a shot at realizing their dreams,” Reed said in a statement.

“But that tapestry has been frayed now and needs to be restored. Atlanta needs to be loved and rebuilt in a safe and trusting manner, where every voice is heard and where everyone feels safe to go about their lives, no matter their zip code. Today’s announcement is a testament that the voters in our city believe I am the best person for the job. When I am elected for a third term, I will get to work on day one to tackle our most pressing issues and make Atlanta a city everyone can feel proud to call home.”