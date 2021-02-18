Former Rep. Doug Collins joins Habersham County law firm

He vacated his U.S. House seat in an unsuccessful Senate bid last year.

CLARKESVILLE, Ga. — Former Rep. Doug Collins has joined a law firm in Habersham County, that firm announced on Thursday.

Collins will be joining Oliver & Weidner, LLC to "specialize in civil and criminal litigation" according to a release.

Collins last served as the point man for former President Donald Trump's team during the hand audit and recount in Georgia. He vacated his U.S. House seat last year in an unsuccessful bid for the Senate.

He has been a focus of speculation for another potential Senate campaign next year, against Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock. It's also been speculated he might attempt to challenge Gov. Brian Kemp in a Republican primary for next year's governor's race.

Trump, who originally favored Collins for the Senate appointment Kemp gave to Kelly Loeffler, has said he wants to aid a challenge against the governor, whom he largely blamed for his election loss in Georgia.