ATLANTA — Former state Senator and federal prosecutor Ed Tarver announced he was running for the U.S. Senate, a seat that was vacated by U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson.

“Georgia needs experienced, committed leadership in the United States Senate,” said Tarver. “As a Captain in the United States Army, I embraced the values of hard work and public service."

Tarver, a Democrat, joins an already crowded field - one that includes Republicans and Democrats alike, all thrown into one pot.

After Isakson retired, Gov. Brian Kemp appointed current US Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who will have to run to hold the seat against everyone else in a field that so far includes Rep. Doug Collins (R), Ebenezer Baptist Church pastor Raphael Warnock (D) and Matt Lieberman (D), the son of former Connecticut Senator and vice presidential candidate Joe Lieberman.

He is a graduate of Glenn Hills High and Augusta College (currently Augusta University in Augusta). After serving seven years in the United States Army, Tarver went on to graduate from the University of Georgia Law School.

From 2005 to 2009, he represented Augusta in the Georgia General Assembly before being appointed by President Barack Obama as a federal prosecutor for the Southern District of Georgia.



Tarver says he will fight to provide "adequate" health care for Georgians, reduce poverty, fight social injustice, and promote bipartisan criminal justice reform.

"I’ve been fighting for Georgia for more than 20 years, and I am ready to keep that fight going,” he said.

