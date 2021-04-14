Fulton commissioners vote on resolution to start legal challenge over Georgia's new election law

The board adopted the resolution 'Stop Voter Suppression' in a 4 to 2 vote.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — More fallout continues behind the controversial voting law that Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed last month.

The Fulton County County Commission has decided to begin the process of legally challenging the state on Senate Bill 202.

In a news release Wednesday evening from District 6 Commissioner Khadijah Abdur-Rahman's office, the decision was made in a 4 to 2 vote to adopt the resolution called “Stop Voter Suppression."

“This puts us as county on the right side of history,” said Abdur-Rahman, who sponsored the resolution.

According to Abdur-Rahman, the resolution directs the county attorney to provide legal methods the county could use to fight the implementation of the bill, along with other measures.

These are some of the highlights of the state's new voting law:

Requires an ID number, like a driver’s license, to apply for an absentee ballot

Cuts off absentee ballot applications 11 days before an election

Limits the number of absentee ballot drop boxes

Allows the state to take control of what it calls “underperforming” local election systems

Disallows volunteers from giving away food and drink to voters waiting in lines

Revises times for advance voting

Allows election officials to begin scanning verified ballots on the third Monday before election day

Requires two Saturday voting days and makes two Sunday voting days optional

Revises times for runoffs to be held on the 28th day after a general or special primary election

Critics of the law claim that it was on that false narrative of widespread voter fraud that Republicans based the legislation. And the law, according to the wording of the bill, was introduced because "there was a significant lack of confidence in Georgia election systems," even though there was no evidence of anything nefarious happening during the election.