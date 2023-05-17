Withdrawing Republican nominee, Fulton County approves Democratic new elections board chair

Fulton County Commission Chairman Rob Pitts had stirred up some opposition with his nomination of a Republican, Lee Morris, to the position.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Fulton County's Board of Commissioners approved a new chair for the Board of Elections and Registration (BRE) on Wednesday, appointing a Democrat after Commission Chairman Rob Pitts' nomination of a Republican had stirred up some opposition.

Patrise Perkins-Hooker, an attorney who has served as the Fulton county attorney, been general counsel for Atlanta BeltLine, Inc. and is the current elections board attorney, was approved in a 4-0 vote.

Perkins-Hooker has a long and distinguished career in Atlanta, where she graduated from Georgia Tech and then Emory Law. That includes previous service as the president of the State Bar of Georgia.

She was substituted as the nominee Wednesday, after Pitts' nomination of Lee Morris, a Republican who has served on the Board of Commissioners, was met with opposition. Many people who arrived to speak for the public comment period opposed appointing a Republican as chair to the elections board in the strongly Democratic county - the largest jurisdiction in Georgia.

Several speakers also supported him, saying he was a qualified local bureaucrat who would ably fill the ostensibly non-partisan position. The Democratic-leaning commission itself had been split along partisan lines in either opposing or supporting the Morris nomination.

Perkins-Hooker will replace the outgoing Cathy Woolard, whose term as chairperson expires on June 30. Perkins-Hooker's term will last from July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2025.

After the controversy stirred by his nomination, Morris said in an email read during Wednesday's meeting by Pitts that he did not want to be divisive.

"I understand the belief of so many of my Democratic friends that a Democratic county ought to have a Democratic majority on this BRE - otherwise, the optics as they say aren't good," the letter said. "It is clear that my nomination has become divisive and that my service would continue to be divisive, which is the last thing I want for our county."

Morris said in his letter that he would have "always tried to avoid the hyper-partisanship that has been so destructive in our country and state."

"I thought that kind of nonpartisanship I would bring to the BRE would be productive," the letter said.