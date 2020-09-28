Fulton County judge throws out petition to have more than 14,000 voters removed from rolls

Two voters demanded to have the voters removed, claiming they had proof.

ATLANTA — Fulton County Superior Court Judge Jane Barwick ruled on Monday, dismissing a lawsuit brought by two voters seeking to purge more than 14,300 voters from the county's rolls prior to the November general election.

According to a memorandum of law in support of the dismissal, Warren Schmitz and Jeffrey Kunkes filed a petition in Fulton County Superior Court calling into question the registration status of 14,346 Fulton County voters and potentially remove them from the rolls less than six weeks before the November 2020 general election.

Judge Barwick, in her dismissal, pointed out that the demand by Schmitz and Kunkes was an illegal attempt to circumvent the requirements of the National Voter Registration Act (NVRA) of 1993.

That particular law, also referred to as the "Motor Voter Law," was signed by President Bill Clinton in May 1993 and went into effect in January 1995.

The NVRA of 1993 requires states to provide a simplified voter registration process for any eligible person who applies for, or renews their drivers license or applies for public assistance.

In addition, the law prohibits states from removing registered voters from the voter rolls unless certain criteria are met.

According to the lawsuit, Schmitz and Kunkes claimed to have sent several letters to the Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections demanding the board convene voter challenge hearings, and/or immediately remove the 14,346 voters in question from the county's voter registration list.

The memorandum says Schmitz and Kunkes claimed to have multiple reasons for their requests, including:

366 voters allegedly do not live in the county or have acknowledged voting elsewhere;

144 voters allegedly do not reside at the address associated with their voter registration, according to a current occupant;

54 votes allegedly do not reside at the address associated with their voter registration according to a leasing manager at the premises;

246 voters allegedly are registered elsewhere according to other so-called proof;

13,542 voters allegedly were matched to a National Change of Address database, which the two petitioners insist prove the voters moved away from the district or precinct in question.

According to the legal documentation presented with the lawsuit and response, the Fulton County Board of Elections responded in July, indicating that if the NVRA of 1993 prohibited the board from removing any of the voters in question, holding a challenge hearing would be pointless.

Story continues below documents.

In addition, according to the memorandum, Schmitz and Kunkes were informed by the board that due to the prohibitions in place by the NVRA of 1993, no challenge hearings would be able to be commenced until, at the earliest, January 2021, following the completion of the November 2020 general election and any Congressional runoff election in January 2021.

Even after being told this, Schmitz and Kunkes moved forward, filing a demand for a challenge hearing to be scheduled prior to the November general election.

In Judge Barwick's dismissal of Schmitz and Kunkes' petition on Monday, she said that federal law prohibits them from "taking the extreme, dangerous, and potentially disenfranchising actions" they wanted to take.