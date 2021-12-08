Fulton County Registration Chief Ralph Jones resigns

Ralph Jones was one of the county officials onsite at State Farm Arena on Election Night

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Fulton County's registration chief, Ralph Jones, has resigned after more than 12 years of service, a county spokesperson confirmed.

Jones was one of the county officials onsite at State Farm Arena on Election Night, as the counting of ballots continued past midnight.

Those hours became a fixation of the Trump campaign's efforts to discredit Fulton County's handling of the election. In his position, Jones became a target of the former president's supporters who sought to prove an Election Night conspiracy at the arena.

In July, Georgia Sec. of State Brad Raffensperger called for the firing of Jones and Fulton County's elections director, Rick Barron.

Sec. Raffensperger has frequently characterized Fulton County as a problem district in terms of election administration, even as he sought to stress the overall legitimacy of Georgia's election results.

A statement from a Fulton County spokesperson read, "We are grateful for his [Jones] friendship and many contributions to the Department of Registration & Elections and wish him well in his future endeavors."