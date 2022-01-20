Special grand jury requested in Fulton County investigation into Donald Trump

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has been investigating the former president's efforts to overturn Georgia's 2020 election results.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — District Attorney Fani Willis has requested a special grand jury in her investigation into former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn Georgia's 2020 election results, the Associated Press reports.

The Fulton County DA told the AP last month she was making progress in her investigation and leaning toward this decision to request a special grand jury.

The move would allow Willis to submit subpoena requests to the special grand jury, unlocking a powerful tool to move the investigation forward.

In a letter requesting the special grand jury, Willis said her investigation has run into a "significant number" of uncooperative witnesses.

“We have made efforts to interview multiple witnesses and gather evidence, and a significant number of witnesses and prospective witnesses have refused to cooperate with the investigation absent a subpoena requiring their testimony," it says, according to The New York Times.

The incident reportedly at the heart of the investigation is a now-infamous call between former President Trump and Sec. of State Brad Raffensperger, in which Trump pressured the secretary to uncover what he insisted was fraud that would overturn Georgia's election results.

"I just want to find 11,780 votes," Trump told Raffensperger on the recorded call. "Which is one more than we have."

Willis said last February, though, that the call is not the only element of her investigation.

"We are investigating issues of anyone that, anyone or any actions that were attempting to influence that November election," Willis said. "So, obviously, it has been reported around the world that phone call. So we have said, 'yes that is part of the investigation.' But we aren't narrowing it to that."

Willis said nearly a year ago in a letter to state officials that the investigation could include, but was not limited to, "potential violations of Georgia law prohibiting the solicitation of election fraud, the making of false statements to state and local governmental bodies, conspiracy, racketeering, violation of oath of office and any involvement in violence or threats related to the election’s administration."

A Brookings Institution report released in October 2021, examining what Georgia laws Trump may have broken, concluded he is at substantial risk of prosecution.

Former DeKalb County District Attorney Gwen Keyes Fleming co-authored that report.

"Certainly, as we were co-authoring the Brookings report, we did look at all of the available evidence. So you mentioned earlier some of the calls that were made to the governor in addition to the secretary of state, calls that were made to the attorney general, visits by Mark Meadows, and others to Cobb County," Fleming told MSNBC. "We looked at all of the publicly available information. And again, the conclusion we came to is that there may be a substantial risk of prosecution."

Sec. Raffensperger was appointed a special counsel legal representation by Gov. Brian Kemp in April 2021 for whatever may be needed from him out of the investigation.