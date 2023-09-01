Fulton County Trump probe: Prosecutors have final report as court hearing nears

The Fulton court hearing is less than a week away. The report could recommend criminal charges against Trump, allies.

ATLANTA — As a crucial court hearing looms, Fulton County prosecutors now have the final report written by the special purpose grand jury investigating possible criminal interference in Georgia's 2020 election by former President Donald Trump and his allies, sources tell 11Alive.

The report could be released as early as this month, further in the future, or perhaps not at all as legal fights play out.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, who's overseen the jury's work, called for a Jan. 24 hearing where the media, the district attorney's office, and — possibly — targets of the investigation will argue over how much of the report is released.

It's unclear what will be included in the final report or if criminal charges will be recommended against the former president or those close to him.

The Fulton County Special Purpose Grand Jury lacks the power to indict. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis would have to take the case to a separate, regular grand jury to seek criminal charges.

What we know

Fulton County Superior Court judges voted in January 2022 to impanel the grand jury at Willis' request. The body began its work in May 2022, eight months ago.

The jury was dissolved Jan. 9 after it completed the report and a majority of county superior court judges concluded the panel's was finished.

The final report will include a summary of the grand jury's findings. Events like Trump's Jan. 2, 2021 call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger where the then-president asked the state's top election official to "find" enough votes to change the outcome are expected to be a key focus.

The 23-person jury interviewed several key figures including Raffensperger, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, former White House Chief of State Mark Meadows, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and Rudy Giuliani.

The scope of its investigation was broad.

The order creating the grand jury states that it had the authority to investigate "any and all facts and circumstances relating directly or indirectly to alleged violations of the laws of the State of Georgia" tied to the 2020 presidential election.

What's left to be answered

We don't know if or how much of the report will be made public.

It's unclear if the grand jury's report is considered a presentment — a specific type of grand jury report — under state law. In his order dissolving the grand jury and setting the Jan. 24 court hearing, McBurney said that question is unresolved.

That decision could come next week.

State law allows the special purpose grand jury to recommend publication of presentments, and the judge overseeing the proceedings "shall order the publication as recommended." The jury recommended that the report be published.

Anthony Kreis, a Georgia State University College of Law professor who specializes in constitutional law, told 11Alive that more of the document could be shielded from the public if McBurney rules the report is not a presentment.

"McBurney has ... shown a lot of prudence in making sure that everything is addressed and nothing is overlooked," Kreis said. "Because it's such a rarely used option, there's not a lot of precedence involved. I think he's trying to be extra cautious."

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.