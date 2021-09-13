Watch Live | GA Gov. Kemp holds Atlanta rally

“At a time when our nation’s leaders should be doing everything they can to support business owners as they recover from the economic devastation caused by the pandemic, President Biden and D.C. Democrats are trying to ram through a reckless tax-and-spend agenda that has caused prices to skyrocket and created a labor shortage like we’ve never seen. In Georgia, we are leading the way to get people back to work, and I am proud to join Heritage Action on the Save Our Paychecks tour as we work together to put hardworking Americans first and support our small business community.”