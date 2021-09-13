Watch Live | GA Gov. Kemp holds Atlanta rally

ATLANTA — Governor Brian Kemp will be taking the stage Monday night as part of the Heritage Action's "Save Our Paychecks Tour."
Kemp will be the event's keynote speaker and will reportedly be speaking out against President Biden's economic policies.
Other speakers at the event will include Reps Rick Allen (GA-12), Andrew Clyde (GA-09), Jody Hice (GA-10), Barry Loudermilk (GA-11), former San Francisco salon owner Erica Kious, and Heritage Action's Executive Director Jessica Anderson.
In a statement released ahead of time, Gov. Kemp said:
“At a time when our nation’s leaders should be doing everything they can to support business owners as they recover from the economic devastation caused by the pandemic, President Biden and D.C. Democrats are trying to ram through a reckless tax-and-spend agenda that has caused prices to skyrocket and created a labor shortage like we’ve never seen. In Georgia, we are leading the way to get people back to work, and I am proud to join Heritage Action on the Save Our Paychecks tour as we work together to put hardworking Americans first and support our small business community.”
The event is being held at Round Trip Brewing Co. at 7 p.m.