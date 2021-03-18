Georgia's hate crime law has limited clout, here's why

In murder cases, the new law has little impact.

ATLANTA — If the evidence supports it, Georgia’s new hate crimes law applies to the murder case against Robert Aaron Long, who faces eight counts of murder in this week’s spa killings in Atlanta and Cherokee County.

The hate crimes law enacted last year packs a limited punch for serious crimes like the spa killings. But its sponsor said it still fits. Authorities had no problem charging Robert Aaron Long with murder – eight counts that could keep Long, if convicted, locked up for the rest of his life. But criminal defendants of all stripes are subject to the state hate crime law – from misdemeanors like criminal trespassing – to felonies like murder.

The hate crime law takes crimes that are motivated by bias against race or gender and allows a judge to ask the jury to rule on whether the crime was a hate crime.

Atlanta police are still investigating the motive of the spa killings that took the lives of eight people, six of them being Asian women. Long reportedly told police he killed them because of a sex addiction and he saw the women as temptation. Of the 8 victims who were killed, seven were women.

"If so, the judge could pronounce an enhanced sentence," said state Rep. Chuck Efstration (R-Dacula), who sponsored the hate crimes bill enacted into law in 2020.

The law says the enhanced sentence would be “not less than two years” for a felony – or a fine up to $5,000. The hate crimes law also creates a database that tracks hate crimes around Georgia.

"I think that’s the important thing because we need to know in our country if there’s a rise in hate crimes," said Robert James, former DeKalb County district attorney. "And it appears there is, quite frankly."

The hate crimes statute gives communities data and gives judges flexibility to enhance sentencing in some cases. There’s also federal court that can charge defendants with civil rights violations but that most often happens if local prosecutors are unable to get convictions on cases that warrant another look.

"It typically is a prosecution of last resort if the locals falter," James said.