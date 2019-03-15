ATLANTA — A lawmaker from Cherokee County has introduced two bills that would eliminate Georgia's switch between standard time and daylight savings time.
However, the lawmaker doesn't decide which of the two time periods the state would observe.
Rep. Wes Cantrell (R-Woodstock) introduced HB 628, which would compel Georgia to observe standard time year round.
His second bill, HB 630 would compel Georgia to observe daylight savings time year round, if Congress authorizes states to do it.
Because the bills have missed crossover day, they can't pass the General Assembly this year unless attached to another bill that passes between now and adjournment April 2.
The two bills would be in play during next year's session of the two-year biennial.
