Ga. lawmakers, sheltering from violence, react to takeover of U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The U.S. Capitol locked down Wednesday with lawmakers inside as violent clashes broke out between supporters of President Donald Trump and police.

The pro-Trump crowd breached security perimeters at the Capitol and lawmakers inside the House chamber were told to put on gas masks as tear gas was fired in the Rotunda.

Police say one person was shot inside the U.S. Capitol, but did not provide further details.

Lawmakers had been meeting to affirm Joe Biden’s victory, and we are hearing from those who represent Georgia.

The chaos occurred the same day Georgia was in the spotlight following a historic US Senate runoff. Democrat Raphael Warnock is the projected winner over Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who was likely at the Capitol to reject the electoral college vote, as she previously said she would do.

In the other race, Democrat Jon Ossoff holds a slim margin ahead of Republican Sen. David Perdue. The Associated Press has not called the race yet.

"I’m safe," Congresswoman Nikema Williams Tweeted. "The Capitol building is on lockdown and the House and Senate are in recess."

She told 11Alive News that President Donald Trump "has incited the violence. He has created the chaos that’s here today. He created the domestic terrorists that stormed the United States capitol and are inside of the building right now, armed."

I’m safe. The Capitol building is on lockdown and the House and Senate are in recess. — Congresswoman Nikema Williams (@NikemaWilliams) January 6, 2021

"The violence and anarchy is unacceptable and must end. Please listen to @realdonaldtrump's call to stay peaceful immediately. Thank you to our Capitol Police and law enforcement," Rep. Buddy Carter Tweeted.

The violence and anarchy is unacceptable and must end. Please listen to @realdonaldtrump's call to stay peaceful immediately. Thank you to our Capitol Police and law enforcement. — Buddy Carter (@RepBuddyCarter) January 6, 2021

"Violence against our brave law enforcement is not in line with our values as freedom loving Americans. I strongly support our rights to peacefully protest, but strongly condemn any acts of violence against our brave officers of the Capitol Police or others," Rep. Barry Loudermilk Tweeted.

Violence against our brave law enforcement is not in line with our values as freedom loving Americans. I strongly support our rights to peacefully protest, but strongly condemn any acts of violence against our brave officers of the Capitol Police or others. — Rep. Barry Loudermilk (@RepLoudermilk) January 6, 2021

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene posted a video message from what appeared to be a dark room and said "This is not time for violence. This is a time to support President Trump and support election integrity."

A message from the Capitol.



Be safe. Be smart. Stay peaceful. Obey the laws.



This is not a time for violence.



This is a time to support President Trump and support election integrity.



God bless! pic.twitter.com/CtgktgQK9z — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) January 6, 2021

Congressman Hank Johnson said on Facebook that "We must end this assault on our democracy."

"This country faces unprecedented crises, with a global pandemic and millions of people out of work. We must end this assault on our democracy, accept that the American people chose Joe Biden to be the next President of the United States and get to work to save lives and livelihoods during this challenging moment," Johnson said.

Rep. Philip Singleton said on Facebook that "protesting is okay, violent rioting is NOT." He added: "If you are a Patriot in DC right now, please promote PEACE."

Congressman Rick Allen on Facebook said he's safe.

"I'm in a safe, secure location," Allen wrote. "The violence in our U.S. Capitol is anti-American and unacceptable. I urge all protestors to respect our law enforcement and immediately leave the building."

On Twitter, Rep. Lucy McBath also told her followers she is safe.

"The actions of those seeking to overturn the will of the people are dangerous and destructive, but they will not succeed," she said.

My staff and I are safe. The actions of those seeking to overturn the will of the people are dangerous and destructive, but they will not succeed. — Rep. Lucy McBath (@RepLucyMcBath) January 6, 2021