ATLANTA — Georgia State Sen. Greg Kirk has passed away at the age of 56, following a battle with cancer, according to a release from the Senate Press Office on Sunday.

Kirk, a Republican member of the Senate, had served in that body of the Legislature since 2014, representing the 13th District, covering parts of south Georgia in and around the Americus area -- including Crisp, Dodge, Dooly, Lee, Tift, Turner, Worth and portions of Sumter and Wilcox counties.

He was the Deputy Whip for the Senate Majority Caucus and served as Chairman of the State and Local Governmental Operations Committee. Kirk was also a member of the Health and Human Services, Judiciary and Insurance and Labor committees.

"He will be sorely missed by everyone at the capitol and in District 13, which he has represented in the Senate since 2014. In and around Americus and his district, Greg was known as a family man who had a passion for serving those less fortunate," the release said.

In addition to his position as senator, he had previously served as senior pastor at Rehoboth Baptist Church in Americus as well as a licensed professional counselor.

Kirk had been described as a major advocate for small business in Georgia in general, and particularly south Georgia.

The late senator was a native Georgian and received his Master's Degree in Psychology from Troy State University.

He leaves behind his wife Rosalyn, seven children and five grandchildren.

