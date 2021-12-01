GBI says it will 'do what is necessary' to keep security amid reports of nationwide capitol protests

The GBI said Tuesday morning it was aware of the reports.

ATLANTA — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said early Tuesday it was aware of an FBI warning about potential armed protests at all 50 state capitols this week, and said it was prepared to "do what is necessary" to maintain security.

The internal FBI bulletin said nationwide protests could begin later this week and continue through Joe Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20.

The mass demonstrations raise the possibility of scenes in state capitols across the country similar to those in Washington last week as a pro-Trump mob sacked the U.S. Capitol.

"The GBI is aware of reports and GISAC (State Fusion Center) is monitoring. We are also in communication with our partners and will continue to do what is necessary to ensure safety and security," a statement issued Tuesday by GBI Public Affairs Director Nelly Miles said.

The Georgia state legislature, the General Assembly, returned to session on Monday with a more visibly robust security presence. The Associated Press photographed at least one Georgia State Patrol SWAT team member standing guard at the Capitol Building entrance.

Increased security at Georgia Capitol 1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 1 / 4

According to an official who spoke to the Associated Press, the FBI bulletin said: “Armed protests are being planned at all 50 state capitols from 16 January through at least 20 January, and at the U.S. Capitol from 17 January through 20 January."