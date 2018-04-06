HOUSTON -- President George H.W. Bush was discharged from a Maine hospital on Monday after being treated for low blood pressure, according to the family's spokesman.

Bush was taken to the hospital several days ago after suffering from low blood pressure and fatigue.

President @GeorgeHWBush was discharged from @SMHCHealth today after being treated for low blood pressure. The president is deeply appreciative both for the terrific care and the many good wishes he has received. — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) June 4, 2018

Spokesman Jim McGrath said in his tweet that "The president is deeply appreciative both for the terrific care and the many good wishes he has received."

The former president was forced to miss Kennebunkport's annual Memorial Day Parade but posted a tweet to honor fallen heroes.

President Bush left Houston for Kennebunkport a couple of weeks ago for his annual summer vacation.

Bush was released from a Houston hospital earlier this month after he was hospitalized with an infection April 22, a day after the funeral for his wife, former first lady Barbara Bush.

