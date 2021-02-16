Georgia governor signs 2021 budget, including raises and bonuses

The budget will provided for spending through June and increases spending for education and healthcare.

ATLANTA — Governor kemp joined legislative leaders in signing the amended 2021 budget Monday.

"No cuts to state agencies, no furloughs, no layoffs and no new taxes to pay for it all," Kemp touted.

"This balanced budget funds our priorities and sets our state on a clear path for a strong recovery in the coming months," Kemp added, during the signing at the state capitol.

Last week, lawmakers announced they were appropriating $60 million in order to offer $1,000 bonuses to state workers.

The extra money will go to those making less than $80,000 a year. That covers about 57,000 employees across the state.

Governor Kemp said the state employee bonuses are a way to say "thank you" for their work throughout the pandemic.