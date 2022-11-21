Saturday early voting | Georgia appeals ruling that allows runoff voting after holiday

The appeal could determine if voters will be allowed to cast ballots on Nov. 26 ahead of the U.S. Senate runoff

ATLANTA — Attorneys for the State of Georgia are appealing a ruling that allows counties to offer early voting on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, court documents show.

Assistant Attorney General Charlene S. McGowan filed the notice of appeal Sunday with the Court of Appeals of Georgia.

The appeal comes after Fulton County Superior Court Judge Thomas Cox Jr. decided Friday that counties could offer early voting on Nov. 26, despite the fact that it falls after Thanksgiving and a state holiday that once honored Confederate general Robert E. Lee.

The ruling reversed Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's interpretation of the law regarding early voting before the Dec. 6 runoff between Sen. Raphael Warnock and his Republican challenger Herschel Walker.

Warnock's campaign, along with the Democratic Party of Georgia and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, filed a lawsuit challenging the secretary of state's guidance. The groups argued that laws barring Saturday voting on or near a holiday applied only to primaries and elections. Under state law, runoffs are defined as a separate type of election.

The Georgia Republican Party, the Republican National Committee and the National Republican Senatorial Committee later joined the lawsuit on the side of the state of Georgia.

Officials at the Georgia Secretary of State's office initially said voting would be allowed Nov. 26 before backtracking after its lawyers reviewed state law.