Bipartisan mental health bill funding questioned

State money falls short of some Democratic hopes

ATLANTA — In an election year, a mental health bill backed by Democrats and introduced by the Republican House Speaker has enjoyed rare bipartisan support. However, even supporters say it only goes so far.

The tents of homeless folks, set up a block away from the State Capitol, give lawmakers a daily look at some Georgians facing mental health crises. Police say 911 calls are often rooted in mental health more than criminal crises.

That inspired Speaker David Ralston (R-Blue Ridge) to introduce a bill addressing mental health needs. Democrats including State Rep. Mary Margaret Oliver (D-Decatur) co-sponsored it.

"Speaker Ralston's bill really focuses on crisis intervention for the families that need the most help and are in the most desperate situations," Oliver said Monday.

Democrat Stacey Abrams, a candidate for governor, told an audience last week the mental health bill has one deep flaw.

"I’m going to give Republicans credit – one Republican. I’m going to say David Ralston," Abrams told an audience in Warner Robins last week. "But the problem is we can’t pay for the bills we’re passing if we don’t expand Medicaid. We are making promises we cannot keep unless we invest."

Ralston’s mental health bill does not expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act, as 38 other states have done. Republicans in Georgia have vowed never to do it.

However, Oliver says the bill does provide $127 million to fund mental health crisis treatment, including:

State funding for crisis beds at treatment centers.

A 988 national crisis hotline, which Georgia is included in.

It also funds mental health training for law enforcement.

Oliver says it will not eliminate an insurance gap that Medicaid expansion could address.

"People with insurance will have a bit of an easier path. But people without insurance are going to have new treatment options for the crisis that they’re facing," she said.

Oliver says Medicaid has expanded in Georgia somewhat under COVID emergency guidelines – giving Ralston's mental health bill even more heft. The measure has passed the House and is awaiting passage in the Senate.