Some Georgia candidates expected to be no-shows when series of debates kick off

In politics, debates are traditional. They are not required, especially for candidates who might think they can win without them.

ATLANTA — A series of debates will take place starting Sunday as the Atlanta Press Club series kicks off. But among them, it appears, will be some notable no-shows.

Congresswoman Lucy McBath had been a steady presence at Atlanta Press Club debates over the last two years, debating her primary opponent Carolyn Bourdeaux this spring, and Republican Karen Handel in 2018. But McBath, who won both of those elections, hasn’t agreed to debate her Republican opponent Mark Gonsalves next week.

"Campaigns do take us seriously," said Lauri Strauss of the Atlanta Press Club.

Strauss said no-shows are rare.

"Sometimes they do let us know they’re not coming. Other times they just simply don’t respond," she said.

Strauss said candidates who haven't responded can still show up five minutes before the debate is recorded at GPB studios and participate.

If they don't, an empty podium will represent them.

Aside from McBath, Strauss said Congressman David Scott is among those who haven’t responded to a debate invite. Scott has been in Congress since 2003. He also skipped the last virtual Atlanta press club debate in 2020. Senate candidate Herschel Walker will accept a Friday night debate in Savannah – but has not accepted the Press Club debate next week.

And Mike Collins, who isn’t in Congress, but who won a hotly contested Republican primary in Georgia’s 10th district – has likewise not responded to this weekend’s debate invite. Like David Scott and Lucy McBath, Collins is almost a sure bet to win this fall anyway, Emory Political Scientist Andra Gillespie said.

"Candidates who are running in pretty safe districts, who pretty much know that they’re going to win, have chosen not to debate because there isn’t a group of people they need to persuade to vote for them in this particular election," Gillespie said.