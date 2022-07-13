Georgia gubernatorial candidates roll in campaign cash

Lower-profile races get a fraction of the top races.

ATLANTA — Georgia political candidates are releasing campaign fundraising reports showing the millions of dollars donors are investing in Democrats and Republicans trying to gain or hold power in the Peach State.

A select few are getting most of it.

For every hour voters might have seen Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock this April, May and June – behind the scenes, contributors were handing over the Warnock campaign around $7,875 per day. That's for every hour, night and day, for the 91 days of April, May and June.

Put another way, Warnock reported raising money at a rate of $191,111 per day in April, May and June.

"There are some races that are so nationalized that they're able to raise a little bit differently than a typically statewide down-ballot candidate," said state Rep. Erick Allen (D-Vinings), who was a down-ballot candidate in May's primary. He lost the race for lieutenant governor.

Warnock raised more in two average days than Allen raised his entire campaign.

Raising campaign money is "not easy, but it's what you signed up for," Allen said.

Warnock reported raising $17.2 million in the last three months. His Republican challenger Herschel Walker reported raising $6.2 million.

Further down the ballot, candidates reported more modest hauls.

Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who has a national profile, reported raising $305,178 during the two-month period of May and June. His opponent, Democrat Bee Nguyen, raised $874,266.

For real money, go to the governor’s race.

Republican and incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp raised $7.1 million, according to his June 30 disclosure.

Democrat Stacey Abrams announced she raised $22 million. For Abrams, that breaks down to $360,655 per day; $250.25 per minute -- day and night – flowing into her campaign for governor.

"I think it’s because she’s a charismatic candidate with a great message. And right now Georgia’s in the epicenter of politics - not only the governor's race but the senate race," Allen said.