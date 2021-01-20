Quiet day at Georgia Capitol as protests largely fail to materialize

A group of three showed up for a period outside the State Capitol in Atlanta.

ATLANTA — All was quiet at the Georgia Capitol on Wednesday, with protests against the inauguration of President Joe Biden largely failing to materialize.

A heavy security presence was again standing watch over the Capitol, as it has since the middle of last week. This was the case both in Atlanta and at state capitals around the nation, as an FBI internal report had warned of potential anti-government protests in all 50 states.

Concerns had been raised of repeat scenes from the sacking of the U.S. Capitol this month all around the country.

But it didn't materialize, either in Georgia or, it appeared, any other state.

In Atlanta, a group of three holding signs that said "I ♥ my country" and "I hate my government" stood outside the State Capitol for a stretch, before even that dissipated in the mid-afternoon.

One woman in the group of three spoke to 11Alive photojournalist Pete Smith about why they showed up.

"We're here for the people that can't be here today, we're standing up and letting our government know that we're not happy with them," she said. "Even our elected officials here in Georgia we're not happy with. We're ready for this United States to be united again. The voting this year was awful, something's gonna have to be done there. So we're just here, us three individuals - taxpayers - trying to make a stand to let the government know that we're not happy."