Georgia congressman at center of US House drama flips to vote for McCarthy

SUWANEE, Ga. — A Georgia congressman that's been at the center of a weeklong drama that has stalled the start of the new session of Congress is now changing his stance. U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde of Athens is a Republican representing a northeast Georgia district that includes much of Gwinnett County.
Clyde may be best known for describing the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol as a “normal tourist visit.” The second-term congressman was part of the small group of Republicans denying the required majority to name U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-California) the next House speaker.
Again on Friday, the U.S. House failed to elect a speaker. But McCarthy came closer than ever to winning a majority. The Associated Press reports 15 of the 20 conservative holdouts switched to him on the 12th and 13th rounds of balloting.
That number includes Clyde flipping.
Clyde tweeted a statement about his decision and the Speaker race.
"My fight has never been about personalities -- it has always been about restoring the People's voice in the People's House," the tweet said. "I voted for Kevin McCarthy based on an agreement to a framework that creates significant historical institutional change. I look forward to helping implement these changes, which will hold the Speaker accountable to the People."
Friday marks the fourth day of voting with several failed attempts. Republicans voted to adjourn and are expected to resume at 10 p.m.
“I believe at that time we’ll have the votes to finish this once and for all,” McCarthy said.