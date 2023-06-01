Georgia congressman at center of US House drama flips to vote for McCarthy

Rep. Kevin McCarthy came closer than ever to winning a majority, as a dozen Republican opponents flipped to support McCarthy. They included Georgia's Andrew Clyde.

Example video title will go here for this video

SUWANEE, Ga. — A Georgia congressman that's been at the center of a weeklong drama that has stalled the start of the new session of Congress is now changing his stance. U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde of Athens is a Republican representing a northeast Georgia district that includes much of Gwinnett County.

Clyde may be best known for describing the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol as a “normal tourist visit.” The second-term congressman was part of the small group of Republicans denying the required majority to name U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-California) the next House speaker.

Again on Friday, the U.S. House failed to elect a speaker. But McCarthy came closer than ever to winning a majority. The Associated Press reports 15 of the 20 conservative holdouts switched to him on the 12th and 13th rounds of balloting.

That number includes Clyde flipping.

Clyde tweeted a statement about his decision and the Speaker race.

"My fight has never been about personalities -- it has always been about restoring the People's voice in the People's House," the tweet said. "I voted for Kevin McCarthy based on an agreement to a framework that creates significant historical institutional change. I look forward to helping implement these changes, which will hold the Speaker accountable to the People."

My statement on today’s agreement and the Speaker’s race: pic.twitter.com/nbuWJHh5bG — Rep. Andrew Clyde (@Rep_Clyde) January 6, 2023

Friday marks the fourth day of voting with several failed attempts. Republicans voted to adjourn and are expected to resume at 10 p.m.