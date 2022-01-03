Georgia Senate passes law eliminating need for permit to conceal and carry a gun

ATLANTA — The Georgia Senate on Friday passed a final version of a gun law that will eliminate the need for a permit to conceal and carry a gun, known as "constitutional carry."
The law passed through the Senate in a 34-22 vote. In a tweet, Gov. Brian Kemp said he looked forward to signing the legislation.
"I appreciate the House & Senate for their hard work to get Constitutional Carry over the finish line," the governor said. "Law-abiding Georgians deserve to ensure they can protect themselves and their families, and this legislation strengthens that God-given right."
It would still be illegal for convicted felons to carry weapons under the new law.
Previously, those who wanted a permit had to apply through their county's probate court. People had to fill out an application, submit to a background check and pay a fee of about $70. The bill eliminates much of that process.