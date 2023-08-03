Georgia council pushes for legislation advocating for workers with disabilities

The state agency said the legislation would help Georgians with intellectual and developmental disabilities get the pay they deserve in the workforce.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Georgia Council on Developmental Disabilities pushed for legislation to help workers with disabilities at the Capitol building on Wednesday – "Employment Advocacy Day."

The state agency said the legislation would help Georgians with intellectual and developmental disabilities get the pay they deserve in the workforce. It would also bring back the Employment First Council, which would help oversee these standards for employers.

The executive director of the state agency, Darcy Robb, said the Peach State's Employment First Council is currently inactive at this time. She stated the council is an idea that makes sure people, who are receiving funding from the state get equal pay, treatment and support.

Officials said that many workers with disabilities are getting paid below minimum wage in the jobs they are working.

"They have a harder time finding jobs because of transportation or barriers in the way to get jobs," Lawerence Young said, an advocate for equitable pay. "And most employers do not understand that disabled people can actually do a job almost as good or even better than a normal person most times."

In Georgia, some people with disabilities are allowed to work and get paid far below minimum wage. The council is also advocating to remove that exception.

"It's really important that we do this because a lot of folks still do not realize that every working-age Georgian, regardless of what disability they have and can work... everybody can build a career," Robb said.