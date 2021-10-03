'The numbers don't lie' | Georgia Democratic Congressional leaders speak on COVID-19 relief bill

It is set to take place at 11:30 a.m. virtually.

ATLANTA — Georgia's Democratic congressional delegation spoke on the Covid-19 relief plan on Wednesday.

The virtually inclusive meeting took place at 11:30 a.m.

The press conference comes as Congress is poised to approve a landmark $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, placing President Joe Biden on the cusp of an early triumph that advances Democratic priorities and showcases the unity his party will need to forge future victories.

The House, which is expected to give final congressional approval Wednesday to the package, aims to fulfill Democrats' campaign promises to beat the pandemic and revive the enfeebled economy.

Democratic leaders spoke about the American Rescue Plan's historic wins for Georgia.

Senators Jon Ossoff and Reverend Raphael Warnock voted for the legislation on Saturday. They have repeatedly said one of their main goals as newly elected officials is to help Georgia families recover from the pandemic.

The two Georgia senators were also joined by Congressman Sanford Bishop Jr. (GA-02), Congressman David Scott (GA-13), Congressman Hank Johnson (GA-04), Congresswoman Lucy McBath (GA-06), Congresswoman Carolyn Bourdeaux (GA-07), Congresswoman Nikema Williams (GA-05).

"The numbers don't lie," Bishop Jr. said during the press conference.