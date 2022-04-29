Many Georgians regaining faith in elections more than a year after Trump fraud saga

Out of more than 1,100 likely primary voters surveyed, 77% said they had at least full or some confidence about the vote counting.

ATLANTA — Few states were left with as many scars from the tumult of the 2020 presidential election than Georgia.

Narratives that the election was manipulated and discontent among die-hard supporters of former President Donald Trump continue to persist, so much so that the 2020 election is something of a wedge issue in the 2022 Republican primary for governor.

Despite this, many Georgians appear to be regaining faith in the state's elections.

As part of polling commissioned by 11Alive with SurveyUSA on several races and issues in Georgia, we asked voters about their confidence levels that "votes cast in the primary election will be counted accurately."

Out of more than 1,100 likely primary voters surveyed, 77% said they had at least full or some confidence about the vote counting, versus 20% who expressed little or no confidence (3% said they were unsure).

That represents a rise of 10% from December 2020, when another poll commissioned by 11Alive about the January 2021 Senate runoffs asked voters if they thought those votes would be counted accurately.

At that time, 67% of voters said they had full or some confidence, and 29% said they had little or no confidence (3% were also unsure, then).

Much of the pullback in confidence, unsurprisingly, comes from Republicans. Back in December 2020, nearly 90% of Democrats expressed full or some confidence, while nearly half (48%) of Republicans had little or no confidence.

With the acrimony of the 2020 election cycle fading at least some, a strong majority of Republicans (66%) again express confidence that their votes will be counted accurately.

Compare the results of the two polls below:

April 2022

Full confidence - 44%

Some confidence - 33%

Little confidence - 14%

No confidence - 6%

Not sure - 3%

December 2020

Full confidence - 40%

Some confidence - 27%

Little confidence - 18%

No confidence - 11%

Not sure - 3%

Among Democrats

April 2022

Full confidence - 61%

Some confidence - 28%

Little confidence - 6%

No confidence - 3%

Not sure - 3%

December 2020

Full confidence - 63%

Some confidence - 26%

Little confidence - 7%

No confidence - 3%

Not sure - 2%

Among Republicans

April 2022

Full confidence - 28%

Some confidence - 38%

Little confidence - 22%

No confidence - 9%

Not sure - 3%

December 2020