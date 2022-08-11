Georgia US House race results | District by district maps

Here's

ATLANTA — Georgia's 14 U.S. House districts were all up for grabs on Election Day, and most of those races have now been called by NBC News.

Unlike with the U.S. Senate race between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker, there was not a lot of mystery in Georgia heading into the day's voting with the House races.

Georgia's redistricting process left many of the districts with lopsided splits between Republicans and Democrats - and the map was drawn up in particular to make sure one district (the 7th) flipped hands to the GOP.

According to the NBC calls, Georgia's House delegation will split at least 9-4 in favor of Republicans, with one Democrat-leaning district still potentially in the air.

Below, take a look at the races with district-by-district maps:

Georgia U.S. House race results map

(Editor's note: This map is compiled and updated by The Associated Press)

It's important to remember that the results, as they update, do not reflect the final outcome. Because of how elections are administered and votes are counted, full results may not be available on Election Night and may not paint a clear picture until a day or more later.

