Georgians went to the polls on Tuesday to choose the Republican and Democratic nominees for a variety of statewide races, including to elect their first new lieutenant governor in more than a decade and a new secretary of state in eight years.

Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle and Secretary of State Brian Kemp both stepped down from their positions to seek Georgia’s Republican nomination for governor.

Three Republicans and two Democrats were running for lieutenant governor, while three Democrats and four Republicans were running for secretary of state.

State School Superintendent and Insurance Commissioner also drew a host of candidates.

Here are the results:

