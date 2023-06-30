Georgia parents file lawsuit, seek to block gender-affirming care ban for minors

Families and TransParent are asking for Georgia's court to rule that the ban violates federal law.

ATLANTA — Three Georgia families are asking the courts to step in and stop the state's soon-to-be-enacted gender-affirming care ban for minors.

Gov. Brian Kemp signed Senate Bill 140 in March, which is supposed to go into effect Saturday. The legislation bans most types of gender-affirming care for minors, such as gender reassignment surgery and hormone replacement therapy. However, puberty blockers are still allowed.

Parents in the lawsuit are arguing on the grounds that their rights are being violated in that they cannot make decisions about their children's health care. These parents have also requested a court order to proceed with the legal battle anonymously to ensure their safety and dodge any hostility that has already been present in conversations surrounding SB 140. TransParent, a national organization of parents with transgender children, is also named as a plaintiff in the suit.

Families and TransParent are asking for Georgia's court to rule that the ban violates federal law; specifically, it points out the due process and equal protection clauses in the Fourteen Amendment of the US Constitution. They also ask for all legal fees to be paid.

"Georgia law is unique in that it bans one aspect of the medication treatment for gender dysphoria—hormone therapy—while allowing the provision of puberty blockers—even though they go hand-in-hand as part of the full complement of appropriate medical care," critics said in the lawsuit.

Several states, such as Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee and Florida, have enacted similar laws. Federal courts have blocked laws limiting gender-affirming care in Alabama and Arkansas.