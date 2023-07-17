'Bigger than me' | Gov. Kemp speaks on Trump election investigation in Georgia

This comes as a grand jury has already begun hearing evidence.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Governor Brian Kemp recently opened up about the investigation involving former President Donald Trump and allegations that he and his allies interfered in the 2020 presidential election.

This comes as a grand jury has already begun hearing evidence.

Kemp went on to warn his fellow Republicans that they can't win Georgia in 2024 if they keep pushing false claims about election fraud.

During his interview with CNN, the governor noted that the investigation is "bigger than Donald Trump. It's a lot bigger than me. It's a lot bigger than the Republican Party."

He also expressed his frustration with how the current investigation in Fulton County is going.

"I'm probably more disappointed that it's taken this long...Why haven't we had a solution," Kemp stated. "I think that just sows distrust in the system which is unfortunate. That's not what people should be feeling no matter what side of the aisle you're on."

Watch his full interview below:

On Monday, the Georgia Supreme Court dismissed Trump's petition to stop the investigation, arguing the circumstances were not extraordinary enough for them to interfere.

They also said Trump's legal team did not provide the facts or law necessary to mandate the disqualification of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

For more 11Alive coverage on Georgia's Trump investigation, click here.