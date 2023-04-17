Gov. Kemp issues message for GOP about Trump's 2024 presidential run

The Georgia governor told the Republican Party to "focus on the future" as they look ahead to the 2024 presidential election.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp gave his advice to the Republican Party Sunday during an appearance on CNN's State of the Union.

He said the party must not be distracted by former President Donald Trump and the investigations surrounding him.

Trump was recently indicted in a hush money case in New York. He is also being investigated for possible criminal interference in Georgia's 2020 presidential election.

In the governor's remarks, he didn't name Trump directly, but said he wants the GOP to "focus on the future".

Gov. Kemp's statements come as Trump becomes a front runner for the 2024 presidential race. The Georgia governor wants the party to address their direct impact on voters instead.

"I was just laying out the blue print, for any candidate to be able to win, is to talk about what we're for. Focus on the future not look in the review mirror," Gov. Kemp said.

His remarks follow a day after he spoke to donors of the Republican National Committee at a retreat in Nashville.

Kemp holds a somewhat unique place in the party hierarchy heading into 2024 - a potentially influential figure who won reelection last year against Democratic rival Stacey Abrams in a statewide race, even as the last few Georgia statewide races for president and U.S. Senate have resulted in Democratic victories. Beyond that, Kemp's priorities and governing style - on issues like abortion, education and the economy - have closely tracked with the preferences of the GOP's conservative base.

That base, however, overwhelmingly backs Trump - a figure still sharply at odds with Kemp over the governor's perceived failure by Trump to do more in 2020 to support his efforts to overturn Georgia's election result. Last year, Trump threw his weight into a primary challenge against Kemp by former Sen. David Perdue, which ultimately did not seriously threaten the governor in his reelection bid.

A recent poll from the University of Georgia shows that over 50% of registered Republicans in the Peach State would choose Donald Trump to be the president again in 2024. Another 30% would choose Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, if he were to run in the race for president.