ATLANTA -- The first debate between the two party candidates for governor takes place Tuesday. But with early voting already underway, the candidates are looking for ways to turn out voters early who have already decided.

Republican Brian Kemp enlisted Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) who ran for president two years ago. Rubio was in Georgia to try to help turn out votes for Kemp and Lt. Governor candidate Geoff Duncan – and to encourage Republican volunteers, in a red state, trying to stave off a fabled Democratic resurgence.

"It’s not the debates and commercials that win elections. It’s getting people out to vote and introducing them to the truth about the candidates," Rubio told a crowd of volunteers in Cobb County. "It really does matter. It makes all the difference in the world."

Meanwhile a crowd of people at South DeKalb Mall watched as Democrat Stacey Abrams showed up to early-vote. For weeks, both candidates have urged their supporters to vote before election day. When Abrams did it Monday, she did so with her 6-year-old nephew Cameron in tow.

As of Sunday 521,801 people had early voted in Georgia, according to the Secretary of State's web site.

"We're excited by the number of people who have voted early who have never voted in our midterms before. That signals that they’re hearing something that tells them about who we can be as a state," Abrams said after voting.

Abrams knows a Democrat last won the governorship in Georgia 20 years ago. But Republicans admit they’re nervous, in a race where polls indicate neither party holds a lead.

