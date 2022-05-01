Gov. Kemp aims to loosen rules for carrying handguns

The governor is set to speak at 10:15 a.m. in Smyrna.

ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp will push for a new state law that would loosen the state's handgun requirements.

Kemp is scheduled to visit a gun shop outside Atlanta on Wednesday morning to announce his support for legislation that would do away with the need for a license to carry a handgun in public.

He's speaking at 10:15 a.m. at Adventure Outdoors on South Cobb Drive SE in Smyrna. You can watch him speak live on 11Alive.com or on the 11Alive YouTube channel.

The move comes as he faces a primary challenge from fellow Republican David Perdue in this year’s governor’s race. More than 20 other states allow concealed weapons in public without a permit.