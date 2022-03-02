Here's who has qualified so far to run for governor in Georgia

Those who qualify will appear on the ballot when Georgia has its primary day on May 24.

ATLANTA — Qualifying officially began this week for statewide races in the November elections, with a deadline for candidates to officially throw their name in the hat - if they qualify - by Friday.

In most races, those who qualify will appear on the ballot when Georgia has its primary day on May 24. That includes the Peach State's much-watched race for governor.

As qualifying continues through to the deadline on Friday (March 11), 11Alive will continue to update with the qualified candidates in the race for governor.

All listed candidates come for the Georgia Secretary of State's website.

Some candidates who will definitely qualify but don't yet appear on the list - such as incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp - simply haven't gone yet this week to file the paperwork.

Who has qualified as a candidate for governor in Georgia