Georgians went to the polls on Tuesday to choose the Democratic and Republican nominees for the state’s gubernatorial primary.

Seven Republicans and two Democrats were seeking to become their party’s respective nominees to replace incumbent Gov. Nathan Deal, who cannot seek a third term.

The primary attracted national political headlines as Democrat Stacey Abrams sought to become the nation’s first African-American female governor, and Stacey Evans sought to become Georgia’s first female governor in history.

Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle made national headlines in his criticism of Delta Air Lines when it ended its discounts for NRA members. Another Republican in the race, Secretary of State Brian Kemp, made the issue of crime and illegal immigration a cornerstore of his campaign.

