Georgia House District 90 race headed for runoff

Unofficial results show no candidate with more than 30%

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The race for Georgia's House District 90 seat is all but certain to go to a runoff.

Voters in DeKalb, Rockdale and Henry counties went to the polls on Tuesday in the special election to fill the seat that was held for more than 15 years by former state Rep. Pam Stephenson.

Stephenson won the Democratic primary last year but withdrew from the race prior to the November general election, reportedly over health issues.

Unofficial results show that none among the six candidates cleared the 50 percent + 1 threshold needed to avoid a runoff.

Stan Watson, a former DeKalb commissioner who has previously served in the Georgia House of Representatives, was the leading vote-getter with 28.22 percent.

Watson was indicted on charges that he stole $3,000 in county funds intended for business travel in 2017, and reportedly pleaded guilty in that case.

He is likely to be joined in the runoff by Angela Moore, who was in second with 16.95 percent. Moore is a longtime local political operative whose campaign site says she helped former Rep. Stephenson in her campaigns throughout the years. In 2015, Moore was disqualified from the Georgia Senate District 43 race for not living in the district.

Military and overseas ballots may still arrive by tomorrow in the race, which had about 3,000 total votes. It's unlikely that Joel Thibodeaux or Greg Shealy, in third and fourth with 460 and 456 votes respectively, will see enough of a swing in any remaining votes that come in to overcome Moore's current count of 510.