Georgia House panel approves bill allowing sports betting

ATLANTA — A bill that would legalize sports betting in Georgia and give tax revenue to the state lottery is in advancing in the state House.

The House Economic Development and Tourism Committee voted 20-6 Tuesday to approve House Bill 86, sending it to the full House for more debate.

The measure moved forward despite continuing questions about whether state constitutional amendment is needed to legalize betting.

After the companies pay out winnings, the state would tax remaining proceeds at a 14% rate.