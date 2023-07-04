Group of Georgia lawmakers speak out on ousted Tennessee colleagues

Some lawmakers say Justin Jones and Justin Pearson's were kicked out because they're Black

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — After a majority-Republican Tennessee legislature voted to expel two of their Democratic colleagues, the conversation surrounding the decision continues to spread across the country. Now, lawmakers here in Georgia are weighing in.

On Thursday evening, two Black Democratic Tennessee representatives, Justin Jones and Justin Pearson, were stripped of their duties after they participated in anti gun-violence demonstrations prompted by the recent deadly shootings in Nashville.

A third lawmaker, Democrat Gloria Johnson, also participated in the demonstration. However Johnson, who is white, was able to keep her seat after the vote to expel her failed by one vote.

The move to vote out the two Black representatives drew criticism from people all over, including from some members from the Georgia Democratic caucus. On Friday afternoon, the group held a virtual press conference to address some of those concerns and outrage.

"If you don’t think it could happen in Georgia, you’re sadly mistaken," State Rep. Kim Schofield said.

Schofield is right, according to a prominent Georgia lawyer.

Georgia’s legislature has similar rules allowing for lawmakers to be voted out by their colleagues, according to attorney Gary Freed.

“The Georgia constitution has a very similar provision, much like the Tennessee constitution, which similarly provides that either the Senate or the House can expel or punish a member for disorderly behavior which includes fine, imprisonment or expulsion," Freed explained.

Freed said it's even happened once before during the the Reconstruction era that followed the end of legalized slavery. Back in 1868, a group of 33 Black lawmakers -- known as the “Original 33" -- had just been elected to the Georgia General Assembly in the first legislative session held since the Civil War.

But during that same session, the group of first Black legislators were voted out by a group of white lawmakers. Weeks later, a protest march led by some of the "Original 33" ended in the so-called Camilla Massacre, during which more than a dozen -- including some of the Black legislators -- were killed.

But the story of the Original 33 isn't the only one of Georgia lawmakers being punished in the past.

As recent as 2020, then-Georgia State Sen. Nikema Williams was arrested and charged for protesting in the rotunda along with several others who disapproved of the way the 2018 governor's race was handled. Williams was not expelled in that case, and she was later elected to represent Georgia's 5th District in the U.S. Congress where she is still serving.